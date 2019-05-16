Guwahati  diary

Home Nation

Guwahati lad and Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag is relishing his IPL glory where he impressed with some scintillating cameos.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Riyan dreams big

Guwahati lad and Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag is relishing his IPL glory where he impressed with some scintillating cameos. The 17-year-old all-rounder has now set sights on donning the India shirt and turning out for the senior national cricket team. “I will keep working to perform well in the domestic circuit and the IPL next year. However, my goal always has been to play for the senior Indian team,” Riyan told journalists in Guwahati recently. He was part of India’s 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning squad. Riyan made his first-class debut in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. 

Ex-minister’s son gives himself up

The son of a former Assam minister landed in trouble in an alleged assault case. Nekibur Zaman, son of former minister Nurjamal Sarkar of the Congress, surrendered before the police after going into hiding for a day. Zaman, the managing director of a city hotel, had beaten up a woman employee of a chain of budget hotels on seeing her seated on a sofa in front of his chair. CCTV footage showed the woman being dragged and thrashed by him. A case against him was filed under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) and others.

Assamese RJs excel

Assamese radio jockeys (RJs) are on cloud nine. Seven of them have been nominated for “2019 Most Popular RJ of the Year” category for Excellence in Radio Awards. The nominees are Big FM’s RJ Aaliya, RJ Shubhankar Baruah and RJ Sujita Das, Red FM’s RJ Pahi and RJ Mandy, Radio Mirchi’s RJ Mirchi Cooldeep and RJ Rituparna Das of All India Radio, Guwahati. This is the first time that the event organiser, India Radio Forum, has included All India Radio in its list of nominees. The event will be held on May 31 and the winners will be selected based on online voting.

Price of mutton slashed by L40

Good news for meat lovers in Guwahati as the price of mutton for every kilogram has come down by I40. The Greater Guwahati Qureshi Meat Association, under which the meat sellers operate, has lowered the price from I600 to I560 a kg. The relief to customers was given due to closing down of the government abattoir. The association said the price of mutton was hiked in January as the lone private contractor, NEC Food Processing Pvt Ltd, started charging for the slaughter of animals at the abattoir. 

