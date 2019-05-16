Home Nation

ISI picked IAF pilot Abhinandan from Pakistan Army, tortured him for 40 hours

Sources also revealed that before Abhinandan was moved to Rawalpindi by Pakistan's ISI operatives, he was treated well by the Pakistan Army.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:08 PM

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within hours of his capture in the Pakistan Occupied territory, Wg. Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman was moved to Rawalpindi from Islamabad by the operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from the custody of the Pakistan Army.

He was kept in the interrogation cell for two days and was tortured by the ISI. 

“Wg Cdr Abhinanadan Varthaman was moved to Rawalpindi from Islamabad within four to five hours from the Pakistan Army mess in Islamabad. This was revealed by him during his debriefing,” said Ministry sources on condition of anonymity. 

On February 26, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman had chased Pakistan jets that had targeted Indian military installations. In the process, his jet was downed by the air defence guns of Pakistan and he was captured by the Pakistan Army

Sources in the Ministry informed that the ISI tortured him physically and mentally during questioning.

READ HERE | F-16 dogfight: Wing Commander Abhinandan’s squadron wears ‘Falcon Slayer’, 'AMRAAM Dodger' uniform patch 

“He was put in a room with bright lights and blaring music. At every half-an-hour, a person walked in and thrashed him. Wg Cdr Abhinandan shared this information and much more during the debriefing,” the sources said.

Sources also revealed that before Abhinandan was moved to Rawalpindi, he was treated well by the Pakistan Army. He was offered tea at the Army Officers Mess, said the sources.

“The video sequence of him enjoying a cup of tea was taken in that Mess.” 

Abhinandan added that the second video showing him praising the Pakistan Army is fake.

“I did not say any such things. It is not my voice and this can be verified by matching it to my voice.” 

ALSO READ | EC gives PM Modi 6th clean chit for Patan speech invoking IAF pilot Abhinandan

Abhinandan had to undergo an elaborate debriefing in order to follow the laid down exhaustive norms followed to obliterate any security, short term and long term, implications.

He was treated by the Neuro Department for mental trauma and the Opthalmology department after he was handed back to India after spending 58 hours in Pakistan.

