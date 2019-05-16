J&K youth who sustained injuries in protests against three-year-old child's rape dies 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A youth, who had sustained grievous injuries in clashes during protests at Pattan against the rape of a three-year-old girl, died at SKIMS hospital here, officials said Thursday.

Arshad Dar succumbed to injuries at the hospital late Wednesday night, the officials said.

Over 45 security personnel, including an officer, and seven civilians were injured in the clashes during protests at Pattan on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Monday, a police official had said.

Youths had pelted stones at security forces at several locations in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, he said.

Kashmir witnessed violent protests against the rape of a minor girl allegedly by her 20-year-old neighbour last week.

The accused has been arrested and a special investigating team formed for expeditious probe of the case.