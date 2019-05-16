Home Nation

Maharashtra man gives 'triple talaq' to wife via WhatsApp, booked

The 25-year-old woman alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, police said.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq bill

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A 28-year-old man and his parents have been booked by the Thane police in Maharashtra after he allegedly divorced his wife by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint lodged last week, said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014 and that they have a four-year-old son, Bhoiwada police station's inspector Kalyan Karpe said.

She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, he said.

The woman, currently staying at a relative's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she on March 12 this year, she received a 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband.

When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday against her husband Nadeem Shaikh and in-laws under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.

The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq WhatsApp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp