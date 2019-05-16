Modi came as Ganga's son in 2014, will go as Rafale agent in 2019: Sidhu challenges PM Modi

By ANI

BILASPUR (Himachal Pradesh): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as "Ganga's son" in 2014 but will go as an "agent in Rafale" after the ongoing elections.

"I want to ask Narendra Modi whether he took brokerage in Rafale deal or not. He can debate with Sidhu anywhere in the country. Rahul ji is a big thing. He is a cannon and I am AK-47," Sidhu said while addressing an election rally here.

"I challenge Narendra Modi to debate on 'Na khaunga na khane dunga' (neither I will do corruption nor will let anyone commit it). If I lose, I will quit politics forever. I want to say that Narendra Modi came in 2014 as the son of Ganga and he will go in 2019 as an agent in Rafale," he added.

Himachal Pradesh, where four Lok Sabha seats are at stake will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.