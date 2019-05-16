Offers from over 57 corporate law firms: Jindal Global Law School breaks new ground in campus placements

By IANS

SONIPAT: The 2019 graduating class of the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has broken a new record with over 57 corporate law firms' offers, 24 litigation offers and 30 higher education offers from world class universities.

The top recruiter from the 2019 class is leading corporate law firm Trilegal with 10 offers, followed by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (9), AZB & Partners, Luthra & Luthra, Khaitan & Co. Anand & Anand, Argus Partners, P&A Law Offices, Tempus Law Bharucha Singh Mundkur and Economic Laws Practice.

Other corporate recruiters include RBL Bank, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, Kotak Life Insurance, & Morae Global. In addition, JGLS students have secured positions in top think-tanks around the country, judicial clerkships, and positions at in-house legal departments.

Over 60 organisations across various segments of legal industry have already recruited from JGLS this year and several processes are still underway as the students graduate in August. "The diversity in career opportunities among JGLS continues as a trend with several graduates venturing into entrepreneurship and a few students even taking up admission in MA courses after completing their degree in law," a JGLS statement said.

"Higher education continues to form a substantive part of the career aspirations among the JGLS graduates, with LL.M, JD, M.A. and M.S offers from the top universities around the world including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics, Cornell University, King's College London, University of California - Berkeley, National University of Singapore, Penn State University, the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London and University of Amsterdam, among several others," the statement added.

Commenting on the success of the 2019 graduating class, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global School said: "Congratulations to the graduating students of JGLS. This is a historic milestone that JGU and JGLS has reached in its 10th year with so many of our graduates receiving outstanding opportunities to pursue meaningful careers in India and abroad. This has been possible due to the dedicated mentorship of our committed faculty members and the hard work and determination of our students."

"A myopic approach to careers focussing solely on job placements of its graduates tends to ignore the value of holistic professional growth of the students along with providing the broadest possible horizon of professional opportunities to its students. Legal education at JGLS enables its graduates to setup their own practice of law, or join a senior and start practicing in the courts and does not necessarily need to look for a job," he added.

Historically, over 50 per cent of the JGLS graduates set up their own practice of law, or join a senior at the bar, or their family practice of law.

The Vice Dean of JGLS, Professor S.G. Sreejith, said: "The JGLS curriculum factors a robust internship program as an essential part of professional legal education as it supplements the classroom learning of principles of law with an understanding of their application in practice, providing a holistic understanding of the law."