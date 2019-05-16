Home Nation

PM doesn't speak in real issues but talks with pride as how he eats mangoes: Rahul

Rahul further said the PM does not talk about corruption, farmers’ plights and what happened of the Rs 15 lakh that was promised to be deposited in everyone's accounts.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused PM Narendra Modi of avoiding speaking on real issues in his rallies but talking with pride about how he eats mangoes. He said PM Modi has lagged in development and fulfilling his 2014 poll promises but leads over all the leaders of country in speaking ‘lie after lie’.

At a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi began his assault on the NDA by asking the crowds-how is the mood! "Let me check your mood as I have my own technique to check the mood of people. Chowkidar...", he said and the crowd echoed with "chowkidar chor hai'.

He turned towards RJD candidate Dr Misa Bharti, with whom he was sharing the dias, and congratulated her. "The mood of the crowd shows your victory is sure, so congratulations in advance", he quipped.

Dr Misa Bharti is locked in contest with BJP’s sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav in Patliputra LS constituency.

Bharti's two brothers- Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the rally along with other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

Rahul further said the PM does not talk about corruption, farmers’ plights and what happened of the Rs 15 lakh that was promised to be deposited in everyone's accounts. "He has abandoned speaking on real issues but speaks with pride as how he eats mangoes", he said mockingly.

He further said: "Nothing worthwhile has been done for development on the ground in the last five years.  Modi has failed in all things but tops in speaking lies." He further rapped Modi over unemployment and said that the country has been flooded with jobless youths and several factories are closing down continuously. 

“But Modi still sings his own paeans on sings paeans on demonetisation and the GST that had ruined the economy of country. He loves to laud his own Modinomics that had rendered lakhs of people jobless”, Rahul said.

The Congress chief promised to give at least 22 lakh jobs in government sectors soon after coming into power.

Rahul said the people of India have made up their mind to give a befitting reply to Narendra Modi-led NDA that had multiplied unemployment in a state like Bihar.

Predicting a historic come back of the Mahagatbandhan in power at the centre, Rahul Gandhi said the fate of NDA government is doomed and derailed with massive votes polled in favour of the candidates of
Mahagatbandhan across the country.

