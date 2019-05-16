Home Nation

6 terrorists eliminated in 2 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir; soldier, civilian also killed 

The spokesman said according to the police records, the slain militants have affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM.

Published: 16th May 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers move near the house militants were hiding during an encounter in Pulwama (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Six militants were killed Thursday in encounters in with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir while a civilian and a soldier also lost their lives, police said.

While three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, a civilian and a soldier were killed in the encounter in Pulwama, three militants were eliminated during a gun battle with security forces in Shopian district, a police spokesman said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched this morning by police and security forces at Delipora area in district Pulwama," the spokesman said.

He said as the security forces were evacuating the target house, the hiding militants started firing indiscriminately.

"One army jawan Sepoy Sandeep attained martyrdom and one civilian Rayees Dar also lost his life," the spokesman said.

In the retaliatory action, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved, he said.

Jawans in Pulwama | PTI

"They were identified as Naseer Pandith of Kareemabad Pulwama, Umar Mir of Shopian and Khalid from Pakistan," he said.

The spokesman said according to the police records, the slain militants have affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM.

They were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he added.

"Naseer Pandith had a long history of terror crime records before joining terrorist organization and several terror crime cases were registered against him for planning and executing terror attacks in the area after joining proscribed terror outfit JeM.

He was also involved in the killing of a policeman Mohammad Yaqoob Shah of Pulwama in 2018 on the eve of Eid," the spokesman said.

Pandith was also involved in several weapon-snatching incidents reported from the area, he said.

He said Khalid, who was operating as a JeM commander, was involved in several terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities in the area.

Brickbats thrown by protestors at a police vehicle during the encounter | PTI

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

In Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Handew area following credible inputs about the presence of ultras there, the spokesman said.

 "During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. In the initial exchange of fire, one army jawan identified as Sepoy Rohit also sustained injuries. He has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment," the spokesman said.

He said the security forces retaliated the firing, leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," he added.The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists is being ascertained, the spokesman said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shopian pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir militants J&K encounter J&K militants JeM terrorists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp