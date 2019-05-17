Home Nation

As Vidyasagar statue politics peaks, Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe vandalism

The Kolkata Police on Thursday submitted a report on the clash to the poll panel and also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism at Vidyasagar College.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman at the site of the clashes near the Vidyasagar College in Kolkata, on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA/ NEW DELHI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Thursday that he will have a new statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar installed at the same spot where his smashed bust stood, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will ensure that the broken pieces are kept at the same spot as a symbol of the “vandalism by fascists”.

Addressing a rally in Mathurapur, Mamata said, “Modi is accusing us of breaking the bust. We have the evidence and will put him behind bars. We’ll make him hold his ears and squat one lakh times.”

Hitting back at her at a rally in UP’s Mau, Modi said, “Vidyasagar’s bust was kept inside a locked room. It was broken by Trinamool vandals. The Bengal government is destroying evidence in the same way it did in the Saradha and Narada cases.”

Meanwhile, even as Mamata and Modi traded charges over the violence and vandalism during the BJP chief’s roadshow, opposition parties rallied around the Bengal CM.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Throwing their weight behind Mamata, top opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Andhra CM N Chandra Babu Naidu, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Election Commission for cutting the Bengal poll campaign short.

They said the move smacked of bias and was aimed at helping the BJP in the state.

The Kolkata Police on Thursday submitted a report on the clash to the poll panel and also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism at Vidyasagar College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp