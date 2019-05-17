Home Nation

Bihar: CPI worker killed in Begusarai

Local residents on early Friday morning spotted the body of Phago Tanti dumped at Begusarai and informed the family members of deceased after identifying him that of CPI worker Phago Tanti.

Published: 17th May 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A middle-aged CPI worker was beaten to death late Thursday night in Bihar's Begusarai district.

The deceased identified as Phago Tanti was found on Friday morning by the local residents. They found his body dumped on the road near Begusarai and informed the family members of the deceased. The residents also alleged that the body bore marks of assault. Local police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. 

As soon as the news of Tanti's murder spread, thousands of locals gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding justice. 

Tanti, a resident of Mahagi village under the Matihani PS of the district, played a very active role for CPI during the recent Lok Sabha elections and hence it is suspected that the incident might be politically motivated.

According to the police, the family members of the deceased have registered an FIR and an investigation has been launched into the murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Begusarai Murder CPI worker Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp