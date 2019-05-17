Bihar: CPI worker killed in Begusarai

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A middle-aged CPI worker was beaten to death late Thursday night in Bihar's Begusarai district.

The deceased identified as Phago Tanti was found on Friday morning by the local residents. They found his body dumped on the road near Begusarai and informed the family members of the deceased. The residents also alleged that the body bore marks of assault. Local police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

As soon as the news of Tanti's murder spread, thousands of locals gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding justice.

Tanti, a resident of Mahagi village under the Matihani PS of the district, played a very active role for CPI during the recent Lok Sabha elections and hence it is suspected that the incident might be politically motivated.

According to the police, the family members of the deceased have registered an FIR and an investigation has been launched into the murder.