BJP suspends MP media wing convenor for calling Gandhi 'Father of Pakistan'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has ignited controversy by dubbing Mahatma Gandhi as the Rashtrapita of Pakistan (father of Pakistan). Anil Saumitra, the convener of BJP media coordination wing in MP, has been suspended from party's primary membership for the controversial post on Facebook on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Saumitra had written "Rashtrapita they, lekin Pakistan Rashtra ke. Bharat Rashtra mein toh unke jaise karodo putra huye, kuch nalayak toh kuch layak (he was the father of Pakistan. Several sons like him were born in India, some worthy and some unworthy).

According to state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal, the party has acted sternly in the matter, suspending Saumitra from party's primary membership and also stripping him of the organisational post. The state BJP president Rakesh Singh has given him a week's time to submit his clarification in the matter.

READ | Modi blasts Pragya for Godse remarks, says he'll never forgive her

Earlier on Thursday, 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal seat Pragya Singh Thakur had dubbed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as deshbhakt (patriot).

It had sparked controversy with the opposition parties demanding apology from the PM and national BJP president over Thakur's remarks.

BJP, however, distanced itself from Thakur's remarks, which forced her also to apologise for her remarks. She blamed the media for misquoting her.