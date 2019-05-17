Home Nation

Bombay High Court comes to the rescue of stranded sailors

16 sailors are stranded aboard a ship, which has been anchored near Nhava Sheva jetty for over two months.

Bombay High Court

File Photo of Bombay High Court (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has come to the aid of 16 sailors, stranded aboard a ship, which has been anchored near Nhava jetty for over two months, and ordered for them to be disembarked from the ship.

A vacation bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and NJ Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by nine of the 16 sailors seeking to be disembarked as they remained on the MT Tag Navy vessel since long and the living conditions on the ship are "pathetic".

The vessel was arrested and anchored on April 20 this year pursuant to a court order while hearing a civil suit between the vessel owner company Tag Offshore Ltd and creditor RH Petroleum Pvt Ltd.

The court on Thursday said in the dispute between the company and others, the lives of the crew members cannot be put in jeopardy. "The lives of the petitioners who are stranded on the vessel are in jeopardy. In these extreme and emergent circumstances, we cannot afford not to intervene, so as to protect the lives of hapless crewmen," the court said.

The bench also noted the respondents have not been able to resolve the dispute and that an Insolvency Resolution Professional has been appointed by the NCLT.

