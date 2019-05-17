Home Nation

Congress dismantled idea of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul mocked the Prime Minister for addressing his first press conference just days before the election ends.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:14 PM

rahu l gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Congress has managed to dismantle the idea of Narendra Modi in the past five years.

He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.

ALSO WATCH | Congress dismantled idea of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi​

"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.

Answering a question, he asserted that the philosophy of Shah and Modi cannot be the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the Election Commission's role in these polls has been "biased" and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule.

