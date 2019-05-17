Home Nation

Election Commission defends WB campaign ban, says can't allow violence

The Commission has been under attack from political parties for not curtailing campaigning in nine Lok Sabha seats in the state from Thursday morning.

Published: 17th May 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters douse burning vehicles caused by a mob during BJP President Amit Shah's election roadshow in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission took a "judicious" decision to ban campaigning in West Bengal from Thursday night and not morning as it was against abruptly taking away the right of political parties to seek votes but at the same time wanted violence to end ahead of May 19 polls, sources have said.

The Commission has been under attack from political parties for not curtailing campaigning in nine Lok Sabha seats in the state from Thursday morning.

READ | Bengal police trying to wipe out evidence of Vidyasagar statue desecration: Modi

The opposition alleged that it was done to accommodate rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

The campaigning in West Bengal ended at 10.00 PM Thursday. It was otherwise to end on Friday evening at 6.00 PM.

"We have a list. There were over 15 political rallies/ roadshows today by various parties and leaders. We could not have abruptly banned it. The idea was not to show our muscle. The idea was also not to muzzle the campaigning. The basic idea was to show that EC has its own ways to contain situations," a functionary explained.

He said a senior leader of a political party has been given the list of rallies in West Bengal on Thursday to drive home the point.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, sources denied reports that EC's special observers had recommended an "immediate ban" on campaigning in West Bengal.

"It is factually incorrect. Their job is to give ground report. How would they know EC was contemplating ban using its constitutional powers," a functionary said.

The EC's action on Wednesday came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in the city.

A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission West Bengal West Bengal violence Kolkata violence Poll Violence Amit Shah Roadshow TMC BJP Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elecions 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp