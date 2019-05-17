Home Nation

Honeytrapped on social media, Army clerk leaks info to suspected Pak source; held 

The 28-year-old clerk was sharing secret information of strategic importance through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram with a woman for a long time

Published: 17th May 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

INDORE: An Army clerk posted at Mhow cantonment area near here was Thursday arrested for allegedly sharing strategic information to a woman, who had honey- trapped him through social media, police said.

The 28-year-old clerk was sharing secret information of strategic importance through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram with a woman for a long time, a senior police officer told PTI on a condition of anonymity.

The Indian intelligence agencies suspect that the information was reaching Pakistan and for which, money was paid, he said.

The social media accounts of the arrested clerk are being investigated.

An FIR in the case under relevant sections is registered in a police station in Bhopal and an investigation into the matter is underway, the official added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army clerk honey trap honeytrap Indian Army Pakistan social media intelligence agencies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp