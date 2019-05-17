Pregnant woman, three kids killed over alleged property row in Bihar village

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her three minor children were murdered with a shape edged weapon late on Thursday night in Madhopara village of Araria district of Bihar.

The incident took place in the house of one Mohammad Alam when he went out to attend a nature's call.

under the Bairgachhi police limits reportedly took place

According to Alam, he had a dispute over a piece of land with a local of the same village. A Muhammad Aarif had threatened Alam with dire consequences recently during the hearing of case in the court of DCLR (deputy collector of land reform).

On seeing the bodies of his wife Tabassum,35, and three children namely Alia,3, Sabir,5, and Samir,8, lying in a pool of blood, Alam raised an alarm.

The throats of all the deceased were slit with a sharp edge weapon while the abdomen of pregnant Tabassum was brutally stabbed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of police of Araria KD Singh told the media that prime facia the incident seemed to be a result of fallout of land dispute.

The police have filed a complaint four persons and picked up two of them.

Speaking to Express, a police official, who did not wish to be identified, suspected the hand of Tabassum's husband Alam in the incident.