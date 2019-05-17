Home Nation

Pregnant woman, three kids killed over alleged property row in Bihar village

The throats of all the deceased were slit with a sharp edge weapon while the abdomen of pregnant Tabassum was brutally stabbed.

Published: 17th May 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her three minor children were murdered with a shape edged weapon late on Thursday night in Madhopara village of Araria district of Bihar. 

The incident took place in the house of one Mohammad Alam when he went out to attend a nature's call. 

under the Bairgachhi police limits reportedly took place 

According to Alam, he had a dispute over a piece of land with a local of the same village. A Muhammad Aarif had threatened Alam with dire consequences recently during the hearing of case in the court of DCLR (deputy collector of land reform).

On seeing the bodies of his wife Tabassum,35, and three children namely Alia,3, Sabir,5, and Samir,8, lying in a pool of blood, Alam raised an alarm.

The throats of all the deceased were slit with a sharp edge weapon while the abdomen of pregnant Tabassum was brutally stabbed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of police of Araria KD Singh told the media that prime facia the incident seemed to be a result of fallout of land dispute.

The police have filed a complaint four persons and picked up two of them.

Speaking to Express, a police official, who did not wish to be identified, suspected the hand of Tabassum's husband Alam in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar murder case Araria murder case property dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp