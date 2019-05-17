Progress in technology and warfare go hand in hand: Lt Gen SK Saini

By PTI

PUNE: Stressing the need for imbibing, absorbing and applying cutting edge technologies in the armed forces, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command Lieutenant General SK Saini said progress in technology and warfare go hand in hand.

He was speaking at the valedictory function at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), where 146 officers of Indian Armed Forces and six officers of friendly nations successfully completed the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) and Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC).

"We are living in an era where technology is advancing at a disruptive pace.

We need to stress upon the requirement of imbibing, absorbing and applying cutting edge technologies in the armed forces," he said.

"Progress in technology and warfare go hand in hand," he said, and lauded the efforts of the MILIT faculty to equip graduating officers with right kind of technology, tactics, knowledge of staff duties and joint exercises.

He said recently introduced courses like Space Operations and Spatial Technology Course have enhanced the profile of MILIT.