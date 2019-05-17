Home Nation

Pune government school teacher molests 12 minor girls

According to the police, the girls complained that he used to "touch them inappropriately" and warned them against informing anyone.

Published: 17th May 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By IANS

PUNE: A Pune government school teacher, accused of molesting at least 12 minor girls, has been sent to police custody for three days till Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Vikram Shankar Potdar, 42, has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the Indian Penal Code, said investigating officer Chitra Choudhary.

"Following a complaint and an internal probe, the accused was arrested on charges of molesting 12 girls for around six months at the Zilla Parishad Girls School No.2 in Lohegaon," Choudhary told IANS.

The molestation incidents, mostly during lunch break, continued for so long as Potdar allegedly threatened the victims, all in Class VI, aged around 12.

According to the police, the girls complained that he used to "touch them inappropriately" and warned them against informing anyone.

However, a few months ago, one of the victims gathered courage and confided her plight to the Education Officer of Haveli, Nilima M. Mehetre.

Taking serious note, a committee was formed to probe the matter which found credence to the charges against Potdar and the police complaint was registered on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune government school teacher molestation charges POSCO crimes against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp