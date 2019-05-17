Home Nation

Students in Maharashtra welcome government's Maratha quota ordinance

The Maharashtra Cabinet Friday gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance in this connection.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:39 PM

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maratha students Friday welcomed the Devendra Fadnavis government's decision to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to provide reservation to them in post-graduate medical courses.

The students, however, said their protest would continue till they get joining orders from the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had earlier this month said 16 per cent reservation given to the Maratha community by the state under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) category will not be applicable to admissions to the post-graduate (PG) medical and dental courses this year.

The Supreme Court had upheld the verdict of the High Court. Following the apex court's decision, the CET Cell had issued a notice of cancellation of admissions under the SEBC quota, which affected around 290 students from the state.

"Until we get the order from Maharashtra CET cell to join colleges. we will continue with the protest," Dr Sharad More, a protesting student, said.

Another student, who did not wish to be named, said, they have not received the copy of the ordinance as yet.

"So, we are not aware of the conditions laid down and provisions made in it. We will be satisfied only if we get the same seat and same branch," the student said.

The cabinet Friday also gave its approval to reimburse the fees to the candidates from the general category, who will be affected following the promulgation of the ordinance.

A minister said the general category students can seek admission under management quota in private colleges.

