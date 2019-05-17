Home Nation

TNIE impact: Chhattisgarh forest department orders probe on CRPF troopers accused of poaching

Earlier, the New indian Express had reported on a NTCA report citing CRPF personnel having indulged in hunting of wild animals and using firewood from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh forest department has begun investigation into the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) report brought out by TNIE that cited CRPF personnel having indulged in hunting of wild animals and using firewood from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh.

The NTCA, in its findings, accused the paramilitary troopers for hunting and using firewood from the reserve area. The report further talked about the troopers clearing forest area with fire in the vicinity of their camps, hence, damaging the reserve area.

“We took cognisance of the coverage by New Indian Express and ordered a probe into the reported illegal practices by the CRPF, though we are yet to receive the report or relevant stuff in writing from the NTCA. The investigation is to be submitted within 15 days will be carried out by the Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) in Raipur”, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Rakesh Chaturvedi told the TNIE.

The decision of the forest department brought cheers to the wildlife lovers. “It is indeed a welcome move that following the coverage, the Chhattisgarh forest department has taken suo-motto cognisance of the matter and instituted a probe. The detail inquiry should further include a previous killing of a python and reported poaching of wild boars by CRPF troops in south Bastar region”, said Nitin Singhvi, a wildlife enthusiast.

However, the CRPF’s Chhattisgarh sector headquarter in Raipur disagreed with the NTCA report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh forest department CRPF Chhattisgarh poaching Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve National Tiger Conservation Authority CRPF forest malpractices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp