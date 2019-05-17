TNIE impact: Chhattisgarh forest department orders probe on CRPF troopers accused of poaching

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh forest department has begun investigation into the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) report brought out by TNIE that cited CRPF personnel having indulged in hunting of wild animals and using firewood from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh.

The NTCA, in its findings, accused the paramilitary troopers for hunting and using firewood from the reserve area. The report further talked about the troopers clearing forest area with fire in the vicinity of their camps, hence, damaging the reserve area.

“We took cognisance of the coverage by New Indian Express and ordered a probe into the reported illegal practices by the CRPF, though we are yet to receive the report or relevant stuff in writing from the NTCA. The investigation is to be submitted within 15 days will be carried out by the Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) in Raipur”, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Rakesh Chaturvedi told the TNIE.

The decision of the forest department brought cheers to the wildlife lovers. “It is indeed a welcome move that following the coverage, the Chhattisgarh forest department has taken suo-motto cognisance of the matter and instituted a probe. The detail inquiry should further include a previous killing of a python and reported poaching of wild boars by CRPF troops in south Bastar region”, said Nitin Singhvi, a wildlife enthusiast.

However, the CRPF’s Chhattisgarh sector headquarter in Raipur disagreed with the NTCA report.