Home Nation

UK concern unnecessary, says minorities panel

Vice-chairperson of the minorities panel George Kurian said the reported decision of the UK government to take up the issue of the alleged persecution of Christians in India is deplorable.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities has termed unnecessary the UK government’s concern for minorities in India, adding that UK government’s statement on the issue amounts to “scaremongering”. 

Vice-chairperson of the minorities panel George Kurian said the reported decision of the UK government to take up the issue of the alleged persecution of Christians in India is deplorable.

Citing recent violence against minorities in New Zealand and Sri Lanka and the plight of minorities in neighbouring countries, Kurian said the condition of minorities is much better in India compared to other countries. 

Dismissing UK Foreign Office Minister Mark Field’s statement as “alarmist”, Kurian said, “The reported statement of the UK Foreign Office minister Mark Field that there has been an increased worsening in incidents against minorities in recent years is alarmist and amounts to scaremongering. No such trend has come to the notice of the National Commission for Minorities.”

Claiming that India is the “safest country” for minorities in the world, Kurian said minorities are subjected to discrimination in Western countries too and no other country takes as much care of minorities as India does.

“In the US, people from five countries are banned from entering that country because they belong to a particular religion,” Kurian said. 

He also termed Field’s statement “politically motivated” and said there seemed to be a concerted campaign to tarnish the image of India globally.  

“India is a robust democracy has systems and institutions in place to take care of the interests of the minorities,” said Kurian, in a statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp