Home Nation

UP BJP minister reacts to Jinnah jibe, asks for anti-Partition certificate from Congress ally

"The Congress should have sought an affidavit from the Muslim League stating that Jinnah was a traitor and was responsible for Partition of India," the BJP leader said.

Published: 17th May 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Days after the Congress said the BJP should name itself the Bharatiya Jinnah Party, an Uttar Pradesh minister has suggested that the opposition party should get its ally Indian Union Muslim League to denounce Pakistan's founder.

"After Partition of India, the 'jinn' (genie) of Jinnah emerged as the Muslim League, and the Congress entered into an agreement with the Muslim League," UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, equating the IUML with the pre-Partition Muslim League.

"The Congress should have sought an affidavit from the Muslim League stating that Jinnah was a traitor and was responsible for Partition of India," the BJP leader said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

"And those who proclaim themselves as the Indian Muslim League must disown and dissociate themselves from Jinnah. This was the 'jinn' released by Jinnah, which has got stuck with the Congress," he said, referring to its alliance with the IUML in Kerala.

He said the 'jinn' will not leave the Congress until the voters send the party into political exile. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had on Monday dubbed the BJP "Bharatiya Jinnah Party".

This followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha candidate's claim that Partition could have been avoided had Jawaharlal Nehru allowed Mohammad Ali Jinnah to become the country's first prime minister.

Khera had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for BJP candidate Guman Singh Damor.

Earlier, when Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called the IUML a "virus".

The IUML had strongly objected to this and similar remarks, saying it did not need a certificate about its patriotic credentials from anyone. Dinesh Sharma also accused Congress leaders of holding a "record" for taking vacations abroad.

"In five years, they undertake foreign tours for 59 months and for one month they treat the elections as a picnic," he charged.

Claiming that the Congress is set to lose these Lok Sabha elections, he suggested that it leaders should "book their tickets in advance".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jinnah BJP Congress Indian Union Muslim League Uttar Pradesh Pakistan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp