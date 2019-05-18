As PM Modi seeks re-election, Mayawati wonders if Varanasi will repeat what Raebareli did in 1977

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of development of eastern Uttar Pradesh and asserted that it would be 'more historic than a win' if PM loses from Varanasi -- his parliamentary constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati attacked the 'Gujarat model of development' and wrote, "The Gujarat model of PM Modi was not at all successful in eliminating extreme poverty, unemployment and backwardness of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. This is blatant deceit. Instead of development, the Modi-Yogi double-engined government has only given communal tension, hatred and violence to the country."

"This deception and betrayal happened with people of Purvanchal even when PM and UP's CM, both represent this region. If Yogi can be turned down by Gorakhpur, wouldn't the defeat of PM Modi from Varanasi be more historic than his win? Will Varanasi repeat what Raebareli did in 1977?" she added.

Mayawati was referring to the 1977 elections in which the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was defeated from Raebareli constituency.

Campaigning in the bitterly-fought high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second-term, came to an end on Friday evening with parties making claims about their victory ahead of polling in 59 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory on May 19.

The constituencies going to polls tomorrow also include Varanasi.

Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, did not go for campaigning to his constituency where he did a massive road ahead of the filing of nominations. Congress leader Ajay Rai, who lost to Modi in the last elections, will again face the prime minister while SP has fielded Shalini Yadav from the seat. (ANI)