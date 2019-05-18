Home Nation

As PM Modi seeks re-election, Mayawati wonders if Varanasi will repeat what Raebareli did in 1977

Mayawati was referring to the 1977 elections in which the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was defeated from Raebareli constituency.

Published: 18th May 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of development of eastern Uttar Pradesh and asserted that it would be 'more historic than a win' if PM loses from Varanasi -- his parliamentary constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati attacked the 'Gujarat model of development' and wrote, "The Gujarat model of PM Modi was not at all successful in eliminating extreme poverty, unemployment and backwardness of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. This is blatant deceit. Instead of development, the Modi-Yogi double-engined government has only given communal tension, hatred and violence to the country."

"This deception and betrayal happened with people of Purvanchal even when PM and UP's CM, both represent this region. If Yogi can be turned down by Gorakhpur, wouldn't the defeat of PM Modi from Varanasi be more historic than his win? Will Varanasi repeat what Raebareli did in 1977?" she added.

Mayawati was referring to the 1977 elections in which the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was defeated from Raebareli constituency.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Campaigning in the bitterly-fought high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second-term, came to an end on Friday evening with parties making claims about their victory ahead of polling in 59 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory on May 19.

The constituencies going to polls tomorrow also include Varanasi.

Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, did not go for campaigning to his constituency where he did a massive road ahead of the filing of nominations. Congress leader Ajay Rai, who lost to Modi in the last elections, will again face the prime minister while SP has fielded Shalini Yadav from the seat. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati Gujarat model Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp