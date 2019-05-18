Home Nation

Ashok Lavasa letter: CEC Sunil Arora denies internal rifts over poll code violation hearings

CEC's reaction came on reports of a letter written to him by Ashok Lavasa, recusing himself from attending Full Commission meetings after his dissent on clean chits to PM, Shah went unrecorded.

Published: 18th May 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa (L) and Sushil Chandra (R) addressing a press conference. (File| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Saturday denied any controversy in the internal functioning of the Election Commission over the handling of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) saying that "the three members of the Commission are not expected to be templates or clones of each other".

The CEC's reaction came on reports of a letter written to him by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, recusing himself from attending Full Commission meetings held to decide on MCC violations, after his dissent on the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on their respective speeches, went unrecorded.

READ MORE | Dissent over clean chits to PM, Shah: Top EC official Ashok Lavasa opts out of poll code meetings 

Lavasa, in his letter, insisted that he would attend the meetings if his minority decisions were also included in the orders of the Commission.

"There has been an unsavoury and avoidable controversy reported in sections of the media today about the internal functioning of Election Commission of India with respect to the handling of the Model Code of Conduct.

"This has come at a time when all the CEOs (Chief Election Officers) and their teams across the country are geared towards the seventh and last phase of polling tomorrow followed by the gigantic task of counting on May 23," said a statement issued by the CEC.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The three members of the ECI are not expected to be templates or clones of each other. There have been so many times in the past when there has been a vast diversion of views as it can and should be," said the statement.

The three-member "Full Commission" consists of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two Election Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Lavasa PM Modi clean chit poll code violation Model Code of Conduct Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp