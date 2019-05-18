Buzz on RSS meet with PM Modi

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the May 23 verdict, top guns of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will be camping in Delhi amidst buzz within the BJP that they might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stock of the Lok Sabha elections outcome.

“Top RSS functionaries would be in Delhi on May 21-22. Its senior leadership, including Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyaji Joshi, Suresh Soni and Dattatreya Hosabale, besides regional heads will be part of the stock taking exercise,” sources said. They may also do some brainstorming on the future roadmap in the event of the ruling alliance retaining power.

While BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ahmedabad for a couple of days, he could meet RSS leaders in Delhi along with the party’s organisational secretary Ram Lal.

“Rationalisation of a number of ministries could be on the talks table,” party sources said.