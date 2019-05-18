Chargesheet filed in Alwar gang rape case

By PTI

ALWAR: Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the accused in the Alwar gang-rape case in a court here.

Five accused had allegedly gang-raped a woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road on April 26. Another accused had shot a video clip of the crime and circulated it on social media.

"The charge sheet was filed Saturday against the accused," Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjee Lal told PTI.

The FIR was lodged on May 2 and later the police arrested the five rape accused, Inderraj Gujar, Ashok Gurjar, Chotelal Gurjar, Hansraj Gurjar and Mahesh Gujar, under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

Mukesh Gujar, who had shot and circulated the video, was also held under the IT Act.

The case had triggered widespread protests after the victim's husband alleged that there was a delay in filing the FIR with the police officers asking him to wait till the elections were over.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met the victim in Alwar's Thanagji on Thursday and assured her of justice.