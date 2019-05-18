Home Nation

Modi fast forward on Varanasi expressway

Though the Opposition has been accused of giving a walkover to the PM in Varanasi, the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory with a possibly bigger margin this time.

Published: 18th May 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

VARANASI: In the winding lanes and bylanes along the banks of the serene Ganga, in the welter of the mundane, the spiritual and the fun — broken by the poignant scenes of life by the eternal pyres at Manikarnika and Dashashwamedh Ghats — Kashi is ever alive. Come poll season and people of all backgrounds forget their life stations and sit around at dusk against the silhouetted banks, and on boats, animatedly debating what May 23 would entail.

The festival of democracy is all the more special here for having India’s Prime Minister as a candidate in the ring. Kashi, constituency number 77 of Uttar Pradesh, had elected Narendra Modi in 2014 and is now set for a redux in 2019.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi had secured 5.81 lakh votes the last time, defeating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, by 3.7 lakh votes. 

If Modi’s show of strength through a mega 6-km roadshow here on April 25, a day before filing his nomination, was any indication, the result seems to be a foregone conclusion. Yet, the BJP is not complacent. 

Though the Opposition has been accused of giving a walkover to the PM in Varanasi, the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory with a possibly bigger margin this time. While the PM spearheaded his party’s poll campaign across the country, his lieutenant and party chief Amit Shah monitored Modi’s campaign up to booth level.

On the contrary, the Opposition has failed to put up a respectable fight. After intense speculations over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking on Modi, the Congress, in an anti-climax to a potential battle of nerves, re-nominated Ajay Rai, who had lost in 2009 and 2014. The SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan’s search for a candidate against Modi also ended with a greenhorn Shalini Yadav — a Congress mayoral candidate who had lost to the BJP in 2017. 

The BJP is riding high not only on development plank but also ‘nationalism’, even as unemployment, demonetisation, Ganga cleaning and Varanasi’s development falling way below expectations are part of the counter narrative.

Modi supporters have a long list of projects worth thousands of crore of rupees which they claim has been implemented in the last five years. The young  voters take pride in the way the PM has taken on Pakistan and China in war over terror. “He has put the country on a pedestal at international level. Who else has done it so emphatically in the recent past?” asks Shivankar, 25, who assists his father in his grocery shop.

Amid the overwhelming support, there are voices of dissent as well. “Will Modi be able to do the ‘achman’ (tasting) with Ganga water, which he claims is cleaner now?” says Nipun, an MBA student, referring to the pollution of the river. 

At Pappu’s Adi, a nearby tea stall that has earned legendary status, the question pops up: “What’s the trend?” and it triggers a flurry of arguments. But there is consensus on one point: “There is no challenge to Modi, at least in Varanasi.”

“Last time, he was an outsider. Now, he is as much a Banarasi as any son of this soil. And don’t forget the fact that the city has the privilege to elect the PM. Even as an MP, his contribution is unmatched,” says Prof K K Mishra of political science department of BHU.

Prof V N Mishra of IIT-BHU, who is also the mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple Trust ,counters: “Banarasis are in pain. What kind of development model is this? They want to turn it into a Gurgaon.” 

Plenty of other dissenting voices emanate from Madanpura area with  a concentration of weavers. Be it the big power loom owners, or small weavers and handloom workers, each has a grievance. “Weavers have got nothing in the past five years. There is no use of facilitation centre for us. Four or five visits to the centre for a deal virtually consume whatever margins we get. So, we are back to the services of middlemen,” says Parvez. His neighbour Moin says a power subsidy scheme started for weavers during Akhilesh Yadav’s regime has been withdrawn. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi expressway Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp