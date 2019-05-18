Home Nation

Patna: Fire in East Central Railway's commercial section, computers and documents burnt

Sources said that computers, damaged in the fire,had many data and details of claim cases of railway.

Fire

For representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a fire, perhaps due to short-circuit in the cable of power supply, computers, documents and office furniture, worth lakhs of rupees, were reduced to ashes in the zonal headquarter of Hajipur based East Central Railway, on Saturday.

Sources said that computers, damaged in the fire, had many data and details of claim cases of the railway. The fire was spotted by a security guard of the zone and alarmed to the concerned police station and fire tender brigades.

It took half an hour to a fire tender to reach and extinguish the fire at zonal headquarter. Chief spokesperson of the zone,Rajesh Kumar said that few computers and some documents were burnt to ashes in the commercial section's claim wing.

"A probe has been ordered into the fire incident and as such, no major damages have been by now estimated," said Kumar.

