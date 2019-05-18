Punjab tourist dies paragliding in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

By PTI

SHIMLA: A tourist from Punjab died in a paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

Paragliding pilot Ranvir Singh, from Barua village here, was injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of phase two in Punjab's Mohali district, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri.

"Amandeep, along with friend Sristhi Sindhi, was visiting Solang Nullah in Kullu district. Amandeep and Ranvir were taken to Mission Hospital where Amandeep succumbed to his injuries.

Ranvir is receiving treatment," the SP said.