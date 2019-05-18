Home Nation

Punjab tourist dies paragliding in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of phase two in Punjab's Mohali district, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri.

Published: 18th May 2019

Image of people paragliding in Kullu used for representational purpose (Photo | Twitter @saketh1197)

By PTI

SHIMLA: A tourist from Punjab died in a paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

Paragliding pilot Ranvir Singh, from Barua village here, was injured in the incident.

"Amandeep, along with friend Sristhi Sindhi, was visiting Solang Nullah in Kullu district. Amandeep and Ranvir were taken to Mission Hospital where Amandeep succumbed to his injuries.

Ranvir is receiving treatment," the SP said.

 

