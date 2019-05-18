Home Nation

Seventh phase: Punjab to seal fate of Sukhbir Badal, two Union Ministers on Sunday

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh constituency.

Published: 18th May 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and two union ministers-- Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate will be decided in the seventh and final phase of polls for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on Sunday.

Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal on May 19.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh constituency.

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among the prominent candidates who are in the fray.

Banking on his stardom and roots in Punjab, the Bollywood star, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, is contesting from Gurdaspur constituency where he faces sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar.

INTERVIEW | There will be reverse sweep in Punjab this time: Sukhbir Singh Badal on Lok Sabha Polls

Badal, who is the Jalalabad MLA, is the SAD nominee from Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency, considered a party stronghold. He is pitted against Akali Dal rebel and now Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya.

While Mann, the AAP's "best bet" in Punjab, is seeking re-election from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat from where he is facing challenge from SAD's Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress' Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Union minister and Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, SAD's bastion, for the third time. She is facing Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party's Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a high-stakes electoral battle.

Union minister and and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri is the BJP candidate from Amritsar constituency from where Congress has fielded sitting MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Among Congress heavyweights, former union minister Manish Tewari, who is fighting from Anandpur Sahib seat, is pitted against sitting MP and SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is trying her luck from Patiala seat.

She is facing a challenge from Nawan Punjab Party candidate and sitting MP Dharamvira Gandhi and SAD contestant Surjit Singh Rakhra. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

A conglomeration of several political outfits, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

The Punjab contestants include 10 sitting MPs and nine MLAs. In 2014, the AAP and the SAD had won four seats each, the Congress three and the BJP two.

Meanwhile, Punjab has over 2.07 crore eligible voters including 98,29,916 female and 560 transgenders.

More than one lakh security personnel including para military force have been deployed in the state for holding free and fair polling on 13 Lok  Sabha seats, officials said.

Over 3.94 lakh voters in age group of 18-19 would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab.

A total 23,213 polling stations have been set up and of which 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hypersensitive respectively.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Hardeep Singh Puri Seventh phase Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Sukhbir Singh Badal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp