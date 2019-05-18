Home Nation

WB Congress unit claims TMC may incite violence during bypolls

Chowdhury warned that if any untoward incident happens then the Congress party workers and supporters will out on the street to stage protests.

Published: 18th May 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By ANI

MURSHIDABAD: Congress leader and Baharampur parliamentary constituency candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has claimed that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) might incite violence during polling for Kandi and Nowda assembly by-elections in West Bengal.

"TMC will try to incite violence with the help of police to win those two seats. If any violence breaks out then Murshidabad Congress, as well as Bengal Congress, will come out on the streets and immobile Murshidabad and the entire state," Bengal Congress heavyweight Chowdhury said on Friday during a press conference.

Accusing the ruling TMC in the state, the Congress leader said, "In Kandi by-election, Kandi IC and Kandi SDPO are involved in an active conspiracy with TMC leaders and this was informed to the Election Commission. Besides this, we also came to know that to win these two by-election seats, TMC will try to incite violence on May 20."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He further said that the EC and police officials have already been alerted by the state Congress unit for a chance of violence during the polling day.

Chowdhury warned that if any untoward incident happens then the Congress party workers and supporters will out on the street to stage protests.

By-polls to Nowda and Kandi have been announced as Congress' Abu Taher Khan and Apurba Sarkar joined Trinamool Congress and stepped down as MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Lok Sabha Electons 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp