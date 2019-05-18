WB Congress unit claims TMC may incite violence during bypolls

By ANI

MURSHIDABAD: Congress leader and Baharampur parliamentary constituency candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has claimed that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) might incite violence during polling for Kandi and Nowda assembly by-elections in West Bengal.

"TMC will try to incite violence with the help of police to win those two seats. If any violence breaks out then Murshidabad Congress, as well as Bengal Congress, will come out on the streets and immobile Murshidabad and the entire state," Bengal Congress heavyweight Chowdhury said on Friday during a press conference.

Accusing the ruling TMC in the state, the Congress leader said, "In Kandi by-election, Kandi IC and Kandi SDPO are involved in an active conspiracy with TMC leaders and this was informed to the Election Commission. Besides this, we also came to know that to win these two by-election seats, TMC will try to incite violence on May 20."

He further said that the EC and police officials have already been alerted by the state Congress unit for a chance of violence during the polling day.

Chowdhury warned that if any untoward incident happens then the Congress party workers and supporters will out on the street to stage protests.

By-polls to Nowda and Kandi have been announced as Congress' Abu Taher Khan and Apurba Sarkar joined Trinamool Congress and stepped down as MLAs.