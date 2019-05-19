Home Nation

2019 Lok Sabha polls: Exit polls suggest that BJP’s experiment worked in Chhattisgarh

Though the Congress might have won the previous assembly election, the BJP’s experiment with new faces in the poll fray seems to be working in its favour.

Published: 19th May 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The performance of the Congress party securing landslide victory on winning 68 of the 90 seats in the Assembly polls couldn’t seem to be translated for it to be the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections, if the exit polls are to be believed, as the unprecedented decision taken by BJP of denying tickets to all sitting 10 party MPs seems to be bringing much needed reassurance for the saffron party that faced a poll debacle five months ago.

Apparently, the BJP’s experiment with new faces in the poll fray seems to be working in its favour, since every exit poll looked more or less unanimous on the BJP not doing so bad in the Lok Sabha polls as was seen during the 2018 Assembly elections when it won just 15 seats.

Most of the exit polls have given the BJP around 7 seats of the 11, though the party had earlier won 10 seats in all previous three Lok Sabha polls held in Chhattisgarh ever since it was carved out as a separate state in November 2000. “Congress stands to gain and will win all 11 seats irrespective to what the exit polls say. We saw a large segment of voters remaining silent during Assembly elections and later during Lok Sabha polls too. Congress will continue with its emphatic performance that all will see when results will be declared on May 23”, said the party’s chief spokesperson Ramesh Varlyani.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However the exit polls have brought cheers to the state leadership of BJP. The party exuded with confidence to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha performance. “The people have reiterated their faith and confidence in the leadership of PM Modi. And it’s clearly reflected in all exit polls. The voters in Chhattisgarh were much disenchanted with the Congress government in just short span of 70 days”, said the senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh 2019 exit polls India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Chhattisgarh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp