BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya​ doubts Kamal Nath's survival as CM

Vijayvargiya's comment reaffirms other BJP leaders' claims that the state would not have a Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

INDORE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday said he wasn't sure whether Kamal Nath would survive as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results.

"Right now there is a question mark over survival of Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results," said Vijayvargiya responding to reporters' questions on the Congress claim of winning 22 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh after casting his vote.

Vijayvargiya's comment reaffirms other BJP leaders' claims that the state would not have a Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has 114 and the BJP 109 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress government is supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents.

