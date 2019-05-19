Home Nation

Let court decide on conspiracy against me: Archbishop George Alencherry

The case relates to alleged forging of documents for bank transactions by a group of priests and the laity to defame Alencherry.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOCHI: Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Archbishop George Alencherry on Sunday refused to comment on the alleged conspiracy to defame him, after a person was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for forging bank documents in his name.

"Let the police and the court decide, if there was a conspiracy behind the fake documents. I am not going to come to any conclusions now," said the Cardinal.

The case relates to alleged forging of documents for bank transactions by a group of priests and the laity to defame Alencherry.

The police team investigating the case questioned a few Catholic priests and based on their statements picked one Aditiyan on Saturday and recorded his arrest on Sunday. Aditiyan has been remanded to judicial custody till May 31.

According to the probe team, after Aditiyan's questioning it became clear that there was a conspiracy to tarnish the Cardinal's image.

Aditiyan is understood to have prepared the fake documents after a group of priests assured him of his safety. The police have recovered from him, the computer used to create fake documents. 

Two priests, who had earlier given statements, will soon be asked to appear before the probe team.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the Cardinal has got a legal relief. Last year, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court quashed an FIR against him and three others in an alleged land scam case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George Alencherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp