Like PM Modi, now you too can meditate at these comfy Kedarnath caves

By Online Desk

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now you too can visit the Kedarnath caves in Uttarakhand and even meditate comfortably there for just Rs 990.

Rudra Meditation caves were built by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam last year after the PM's suggestion to popularise the holy shrine in order to promote tourism in the area.

The caves attracted very few tourists after its inauguration due to skyrocketing prices. The cost of a day's stay even went up to Rs 3000 per day. Also, the caves had to be booked at least three days in advance. The Nigam removed this clause in 2019 and also slashed the prices to attract more tourists, reported the Hindustan Times.

Along with the bliss of a solitary experience, the caves also provide emergency services with 24x7 staff on hand. The outer part of these caves is made from stones that have wooden insulation to sustain low temperatures, common in hilly regions.