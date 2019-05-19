Home Nation

Like PM Modi, now you too can meditate at these comfy Kedarnath caves

Rudra Meditation caves built by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam last year after PM's suggestion to popularise the holy shrine in order to promote tourism in the area.

Published: 19th May 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi meditating in the Kedarnath cave. (Photo | @BJP4India/Twitter)

PM Modi meditating in the Kedarnath cave. (Photo | @BJP4India/Twitter)

By Online Desk

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now you too can visit the Kedarnath caves in Uttarakhand and even meditate comfortably there for just Rs 990.

Rudra Meditation caves were built by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam last year after the PM's suggestion to popularise the holy shrine in order to promote tourism in the area.

The caves attracted very few tourists after its inauguration due to skyrocketing prices. The cost of a day's stay even went up to Rs 3000 per day. Also, the caves had to be booked at least three days in advance. The Nigam removed this clause in 2019 and also slashed the prices to attract more tourists, reported the Hindustan Times.

Along with the bliss of a solitary experience, the caves also provide emergency services with 24x7 staff on hand. The outer part of these caves is made from stones that have wooden insulation to sustain low temperatures, common in hilly regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedarnath Caves Modi Meditation Rudra Meditation caves PM Modi Kedarnath Badrinath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp