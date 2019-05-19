Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sonia steps in to formulate Congress' post polls strategy, meets with top party leaders

Sonia, party chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, held deliberations with Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and others as they geared up for a possible hung Parliament.

Published: 19th May 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress leadership Saturday got its act together with Sonia Gandhi stepping in and formulating the party's strategy for government formation.

Sources said Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi, party chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, held deliberations with Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and others as they geared up for a possible hung Parliament.

The Congress is leaving nothing to chance and is sniffing at government formation, as it has stepped up activity to stake its claim for forming the next government.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called for another meeting of senior party leaders on May 22, a day before the counting of votes, the sources said.

Top party leaders also started deliberations with other non-NDA parties in a bid to bring them all together as part of a joint alliance, in a bid to form UPA-3.

With Sonia Gandhi holding a meeting of top party leaders at her residence on Saturday, the Congress hopes to keep the BJP and Narendra Modi at bay from power in case the NDA fails to get a majority.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rahul Gandhi has said his party will use the experience of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh to their advantage.

He had told PTI that Sonia Gandhi will play a crucial role in bringing non-NDA parties together and in the formation of the next government.

The meeting assumes significance as Sonia Gandhi had so far remained away from political activity due to health reasons.

The Congress is in touch with other party leaders in cobbling together an alliance that it could lead and form the next government.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, and other Congress leaders are also holding deliberations with leaders from other parties.

He has asked Patel, Antony and others such as Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and P Chidambaram to hold talks with other parties.

They have been camping in Delhi and strategizing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Sonia gandhi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp