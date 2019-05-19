Lok Sabha elections: Media persons assaulted by Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's bodyguards

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In an unprecedented act, a lensman was thrashed and other journalists were manhandled by Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's bodyguards on Sunday. The incident took place when Yadav was returning after casting his vote along with his private security guards. He was intercepted by a battery of lensmen and the reporters who were seeking his comment.

After speaking to the media when he boarded his SUV, the leg of a lensman got caught under the wheel of Yadav's vehicle. When the media present at the spot raised an alarm and asked the driver to pull back, the glass of car got damaged in the melee.

#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratap Yadav was leaving after casting his vote. Yadav has filed an FIR in the incident. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/u1KzKDCGBG — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Immediately, Yadav's bodyguards got infuriated started thrashing the lensman. The commotion continued for a few minutes until the security guards and bouncers of Yadav managed to get safe passage to Yadav's car.

Prior to the incident, Tej Pratap Yadav said that PM Narendra Modi imitating him went to Kedarnath for doing a night long meditation in a cave near the Kedarnath temple. Yadav had also gone recently in meditation on a hill in Jharkhand.