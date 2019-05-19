Home Nation

Media person roughed-up by Tej Pratap's guards, Yadav calls it 'murder conspiracy'

The camera person who was beaten by Yadav's security guards allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car.

Published: 19th May 2019

PATNA: Private security guards of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday roughed-up a cameraperson while he was covering Yadav at a polling booth. Yadav later alleged that the entire incident was a conspiracy to 'murder him'.

The incident occurred when Yadav was leaving after casting his vote.

Yadav later went to a police station in the city and filed an FIR in regard with the incident.

Speaking to ANI after the incident, Tej Pratap said, "My bouncer did not beat anyone but has suffered an injury on his hand. I was leaving a poll booth when some media persons surrounded my vehicle. One of the camerapersons also hit the windscreen of my car."

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Media persons assaulted by Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's bodyguards

He further dubbed the entire episode as a conspiracy to murder him and said, "I have registered an FIR. In past also I have received threats. I am being attacked continuously. This all is planted and there is a conspiracy to murder me."

Interestingly, Yadav had arrived in an E-rickshaw to cast his vote at the polling station and had said that because his vehicle was taking time to come, he boarded the 'common man's ride'.

Patna is among the 59 constituencies which went to polls today.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha is seeking to retain the seat for a third consecutive term this time and contesting against BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

