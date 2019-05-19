Home Nation

Names of Rajya Sabha members who moved impeachment motion against HC judge can't be disclosed: CIC

The section exempts from disclosure information which can cause a breach of privilege of Parliament or a state legislature.The section exempts from disclosure information which can cause a breach of p

Published: 19th May 2019 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Names of Rajya Sabha members, who moved an impeachment motion against a high court judge, and those who withdrew it can't be disclosed as it would be a breach of parliamentary privilege, the Central Information Commission has held.

Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava gave this order on a petition filed by S Malleswara Rao, who had sought to know from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat the number of MPs who had signed and moved the impeachment against Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy, and those who withdrew it.

Reddy retired from the Hyderabad High Court last year. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had cited Section 8(1) (c) of the RTI Act to deny the information.

The section exempts from disclosure information which can cause a breach of privilege of Parliament or a state legislature.

Bhargava said in order to enable the Parliament or a state legislature or their individual members to perform their functions effectively and without any impediments or interference from any quarter, certain privileges are conferred upon them in the Constitution under articles 105 and 194.

Quoting noted British constitutional theorist Thomas Erskine May, Bhargava said, Parliamentary privilege is the sum of the peculiar rights enjoyed by each House collectively is a constituent part of the High Court of Parliament and by members of each House of Parliament individually, without which they cannot discharge their functions." 

"The commission notes that giving a notice of motion by any member in the course of discharge of his parliamentary duties is covered within the meaning and scope of the term 'Proceedings in Parliament'," the commissioner said.

He said the disclosure of details of members who gave the motion and some who subsequently withdrew their names under the RTI may open the parliamentary conduct of such members to public scrutiny.

"Such disclosure may not only indirectly influence the members in discharge of their parliamentary duties, but has a tendency to influence their independence in the future performance of their duties, thereby would cause breach of privilege," Bhargava said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha members Central Information Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp