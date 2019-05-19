Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says Navjot Singh Sidhu damaging Congress with ill-timed comments

Amarinder Singh said he personally did not have any differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu, whom he had known since the latter was a child.

Published: 19th May 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday criticized his Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for damaging the Congress with his ill-timed comments against him and the party leadership in the state.

If he was a real Congressmen, he should have chosen a better time to air his grievances instead of just ahead of voting in Punjab, said the Chief Minister in an informal interaction with reporters here before leaving for Patiala to cast his vote, along with other members of his family.

His wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur is contesting from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, and Amarinder Singh expressed confidence that the party would sweep not just this seat but all the 13 constituencies in the state.

On the recent controversial and rebellious remarks of Sidhu, who had accused the Chief Minister of being responsible for the denial of ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur from Chandigarh, Amarinder Singh said he was harming the party with such irresponsible actions.

It was not his election but that of the entire Congress, said the Chief Minister.

It was for the high command to decide on any action against Sidhu, but the Congress, as a party, does not tolerate indiscipline, Amarinder Singh said.

He said he personally did not have any differences with Sidhu, whom he had known since the latter was a child.

Perhaps he is ambitious and wants to be the Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh said in response to a question.

Such irritants notwithstanding, the Chief Minister exuded confidence of a Congress victory in all the 13 seats, saying he was getting very positive reports from all the constituencies, with Congressmen having already started celebrating, indicating their level of confidence.

