Rahul Gandhi attacks Election Commission​, says its 'capitulation' before PM is 'obvious'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections got over, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Election Commission (EC), saying its "capitulation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his gang is obvious" and that the poll panel was not being respected anymore.

"From Electoral Bonds and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, 'Modi's Army' and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore," he tweeted.

Gandhi has earlier also accused the Election Commission of being biased.

During a press conference in the national capital on May 17, Gandhi said, "The Election Commission has a different set of rules for the Prime Minister and the BJP and different rules for other opposition parties. The biasness of the Election Commission is visible."

The Congress leader has also accused the Election Commission of planning the election schedule to benefit Modi.