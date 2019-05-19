Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi attacks Election Commission​, says its 'capitulation' before PM is 'obvious'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of planning the election schedule to benefit Narendra Modi.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections got over, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Election Commission (EC), saying its "capitulation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his gang is obvious" and that the poll panel was not being respected anymore.

"From Electoral Bonds and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, 'Modi's Army' and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore," he tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Gandhi has earlier also accused the Election Commission of being biased.

During a press conference in the national capital on May 17, Gandhi said, "The Election Commission has a different set of rules for the Prime Minister and the BJP and different rules for other opposition parties. The biasness of the Election Commission is visible."

The Congress leader has also accused the Election Commission of planning the election schedule to benefit Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Election Commission​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp