Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar ready to support India-Pakistan talks

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the Hurriyat Conference was against India's policies which were presently being implemented in Kashmir.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:32 AM

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Moderate Kashmiri separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday expressed hope that the new dispensation that will take over in Delhi after the polls would change the “anti-Kashmir” policy, and said Hurriyat was ready to support a dialogue process between India and Pakistan.

“I am hopeful that once the new dispensation in New Delhi takes charge, it will revisit its Kashmir policy and analyse as to whether the existing policy had gone in its favour or instead worsened things on all fronts,” Mirwaiz said while addressing a seminar at the Hurriyat headquarters here.

He said the Hurriyat was hopeful that the new government would admit the reality of the Kashmir issue and engage with the leadership to end hostility so that a dignified solution is found to the issue.

Advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan, Mirwaiz said, “We believe that both countries have no option other than to talk. Pakistan’s government led by Imran Khan has expressed its willingness to hold a dialogue with India. After the Pulwama attack, Imran repeatedly called on India for initiation of a dialogue and said both countries should ascertain what Kashmiris want. I think this is a new change”. 

“The Indian government and the BJP leadership should also change their mindset. The Kashmir issue is a reality and until this issue is resolved, there can be no peace, stability and economic development in the region,” he said.

He added that it was the responsibility of the Indian and Pakistani leadership to take the initiative for starting a dialogue process and Hurriyat would support it.

