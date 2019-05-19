Home Nation

Seventh Phase: TMC workers behaving like 'jihadis' and 'terrorists', says BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose

Bose also accused TMC workers of attacking him on April 24, when he was on his way to file nomination papers.

Chandra Kumar Bose. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata constituency CK Bose, on Sunday said that TMC workers were behaving like "terrorists" and "jihadis" in West Bengal.

"Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC," Bose told ANI here.

West Bengal went to polls in all phases of the elections, with the seventh phase of polling underway today. Votes are due to be counted on May 23.

All six phases of ongoing polls in West Bengal were marred with violence. Last week, a convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of Purba Medinipur district.

