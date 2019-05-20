BJP attempting to destabilise Madhya Pradesh government: Congress 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh through use of "corrupt practices" and said in doing so they are trying to negate the mandate of people of the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babariya said the people of the state had rejected the BJP and voted them out in the assembly elections.

"The BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh through corrupt practices.

They are trying to negate the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh given in favour of the Congress in assembly elections held a few months ago and people will not forgive them for this," he told PTI.

Babariya said the people had rejected the BJP government's policies and had voted them out of power due to their "malgovernance".

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state should prove majority in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".

"I am writing a letter to the Governor for convening a special session of MP Assembly shortly. We want discussion on important issues like farm loan waiver and (to) test the government strength," Bhargava told PTI.

In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats.

The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls.

Two short of the majority mark on its own, the Congress has the support of BSP and SP in the House.