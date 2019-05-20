BJP chief Amit Shah to meet NDA leaders, host dinner on May 21

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the exit poll predictions, BJP President Amit Shah has convened a meeting of the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on May 21, ahead of the counting of votes on May 23.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Shah is likely to host a dinner for the NDA leaders and would chalk out alliance's strategy.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted the NDA getting a full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections were held on 542 of the 543 seats.

The exit polls predicted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that 'other' parties were likely to get more seats than the UPA.