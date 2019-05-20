Lok Sabha election results will “make or mar” dreams of elected Congress MLAs eyeing plum posts in Boards, Corporations

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The predictions by various survey agencies in their exit polls ahead of Lok Sabha results didn’t paint a rosy picture for the ruling Congress, which returned to power after 15 years in Chhattisgarh. The party which registered an emphatic victory in the 2018 Assembly polls winning 68 of the 90 seats, the exit polls have thrown a big surprise for it giving just 3-4 of the 11 seats.

With such election exits polls out, the fate of several senior Congress leaders who won the Assembly elections and eyeing the plum posts in various Boards and Corporations in Chhattisgarh hangs in balance. There are 126 such posts for which the party leaders have already began lobbying in the state.

If the party insiders are to be believed, the performance of many who worked for the Congress candidates during the Lok Sabha elections would be assessed by the outcome of the results. Presently there are 12 ministers in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet with one post lying vacant, which might go to the best performing party legislator during the recent polls.

Besides there are senior Congressmen within the organisation who devoted themselves for the party during the previous Assembly elections after being deprived of the tickets and later in the LS polls, are equally ambitious to get posting in the government-owned corporations and boards.