Home Nation

Lok Sabha election results will “make or mar” dreams of elected Congress MLAs eyeing plum posts in Boards, Corporations

If the party insiders are to be believed, the performance of many who worked for the Congress candidates during the Lok Sabha elections would be assessed by the outcome of the results.

Published: 20th May 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The predictions by various survey agencies in their exit polls ahead of Lok Sabha results didn’t paint a rosy picture for the ruling Congress, which returned to power after 15 years in Chhattisgarh. The party which registered an emphatic victory in the 2018 Assembly polls winning 68 of the 90 seats, the exit polls have thrown a big surprise for it giving just 3-4 of the 11 seats. 

With such election exits polls out, the fate of several senior Congress leaders who won the Assembly elections and eyeing the plum posts in various Boards and Corporations in Chhattisgarh hangs in balance. There are 126 such posts for which the party leaders have already began lobbying in the state. 

If the party insiders are to be believed, the performance of many who worked for the Congress candidates during the Lok Sabha elections would be assessed by the outcome of the results. Presently there are 12 ministers in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet with one post lying vacant, which might go to the best performing party legislator during the recent polls.

Besides there are senior Congressmen within the organisation who devoted themselves for the party during the previous Assembly elections after being deprived of the tickets and later in the LS polls, are equally ambitious to get posting in the government-owned corporations and boards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Congress MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp