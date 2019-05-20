Married CRPF man weds girlfriend, remarries wife at the same time

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Baghdol gram panchayat in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh witnessed a unique wedding where a CRPF jawan, sat in the marriage mandap to solemnise his marriage simultaneously with two women — his lover and wife and the trio performed all rituals together.

The way Anil Paikra, a native of tribal-dominated Jashpur and deployed in Varanasi performed his marriage ceremony bemused many.

Though he has been married to a woman from a neighbouring village for the last four years, he fell in love with an Anganwadi worker.

However, solemnising the second marriage while he is still married, is misconduct under the Conduct Rules for government staff. “The rules bar him for marrying for a second time while his wife is still there. This applies to all government employees irrespective of caste, religion or sex. He cannot have two wives simultaneously as the service rules prohibit multiple spouses. He might land in a problem,” the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra told Express.

The Baghdol sarpanch Lalit Nagesh cited the marriage as an unexplained occurrence that has left everyone in the village baffled. “Haven’t seen such a marriage earlier where a man takes saat pheras (seven circumambulations around the sacred fire) with two women, including his first wife, together. Perhaps he had pressurised his second wife to agree to his wishes. The reason the jawan gave was not having a baby from his first marriage,” the Baghdol sarpanch told this newspaper and further added that as government employee he didn’t have any written approval for the second marriage.

The marriage ceremony was held as per the traditional rituals.

According to the locals, it was his love for the angadwadi worker that he decided for the second marriage. “Whenever he comes to his village on leave he spends more time with the angadwadi worker than with his wife who reportedly gave consent to his proposal for the second marriage with his lover,” a Jashpur-based journalist Rajesh Pandey elucidated.