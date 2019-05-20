Home Nation

Missing Jammu and Kashmir teacher's body recovered from Bandipora

A team of forensic experts was rushed to the spot and an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The body of a teacher, who went missing from Bandipora on May 13, was recovered from the same district on Monday.

"The body of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Sheikhpora Mantrigam, missing since May 13, was recovered from Laharwalpora village today (Monday). The body, spotted by locals in Wular Lake, has been seized by the police," said the police.

According to the police, a team of forensic experts was rushed to the spot and an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

Officials said a medical team, including experts from Government Medical College Srinagar, would conduct the post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate. It will be photographed and videography will also be done.

Stating that all other medico-legal formalities are being carried out, officials requested people not to pay heed to rumours. "Misusing social media to spread rumours is punishable under law," said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Bandipora J&K crime Jammu and Kashmir crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp