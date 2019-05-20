Missing Jammu and Kashmir teacher's body recovered from Bandipora

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The body of a teacher, who went missing from Bandipora on May 13, was recovered from the same district on Monday.

"The body of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Sheikhpora Mantrigam, missing since May 13, was recovered from Laharwalpora village today (Monday). The body, spotted by locals in Wular Lake, has been seized by the police," said the police.

According to the police, a team of forensic experts was rushed to the spot and an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

Officials said a medical team, including experts from Government Medical College Srinagar, would conduct the post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate. It will be photographed and videography will also be done.

Stating that all other medico-legal formalities are being carried out, officials requested people not to pay heed to rumours. "Misusing social media to spread rumours is punishable under law," said an official.