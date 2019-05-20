Chandrababu calls on Mamata, discusses formation of non-BJP government in case of hung verdict

By PTI

KOLKATA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday discussed with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee possibilities of forming a non-BJP government of the regional parties with the support of the Congress at the Centre in the event of a hung verdict, TMC sources said.

Naidu, who reached here from Amaravati, held a 45-minute-long meeting with Banerjee on the future strategies of the "Mahagatbandhan" (Grand Alliance), the highly-placed sources said.

The meeting also discussed possibilities of forming a non-BJP government of regional parties with the support of the Congress, they said.

The two leaders did not take any question from the waiting media persons at Banerjee's ancestral Kalighat residence.

Unfazed by exit polls predictions of TDP poor showing in its home state and also a reduced number for TMC in the parliamentary election, the two prominent regional leaders went ahead with their efforts to form an alternative government at the national level.

"It was decided at todays meeting that a detailed discussion will be held among other political players of the Mahagatbandhan in the event of a hung verdict after the poll results are declared on May 23, the sources said.

The decision on Banerjee going to New Delhi would also be taken after May 23 when counting of votes will be taken, the sources said.

Naidu, who is making efforts to bring together opposition leaders against the BJP, left for New Delhi after the meeting.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav telephoned Banerjee during the day and discussed the proposed strategy of the "Mahagathbandhan", the sources said.

The TDP President had on Sunday called on National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and had also met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On Saturday he had met BSP chief Mayawati and Yadav.

During his meeting with Banerjee, the TDP chief spoke about the meetings, the TMC sources said.

The exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP, which was promptly dubbed by Banerjee as "gossip".

The TMC supremo had said that she does not trust such surveys as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

Banerjee, who floated the idea of a federal front of regional parties on the eve of the general election, and Naidu have been meeting frequently.

Naidu had come here during TMC supremo's sit-in against CBI action against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in March.

He also convassed for the TMC at Kharagpur in the current election.

Banerjee had address a joint rally with Naidu and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at Vizag in March end.