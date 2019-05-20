Home Nation

Pellet victims protest, demand ban on use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir

The protestors, under the banner of Pellet Victims Welfare Trust, held the protest against continuous use of pellet guns in the valley by police and paramilitary forces.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tabish Bhat, whose eye was damaged after CRPF fired pellets at him during a protest. (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A group of pellet victims, who were injured during law and order situations in the Kashmir Valley over the past few years, Monday held a protest here demanding complete ban on the use of pellet guns by security forces.

The protestors, under the banner of Pellet Victims Welfare Trust, held the protest at Press Enclave here against continuous use of pellet guns in the valley by police and paramilitary forces.

The protesters demanded ban on pellet guns, saying their continued use could render more people blind.

Among the protestors was the youngest pellet victim of Kashmir -- Hiba Nisar  who was injured after getting hit by pellets inside her house in the Kapran area of Shopian district of south Kashmir in November last year.

The two-year-old Hiba was accompanied by her mother.

The trust appealed to the people of Kashmir to come in support of the pellet victims and contribute towards their medical needs.

Pellet guns are often used for crowd control during stone pelting incidents in the valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pellet guns pellet victims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp